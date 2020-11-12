Precision Medicine Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Precision Medicine Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Precision medicine market trends are likely to be driven by increasing advancement in human genome research and the accessibility of large-scale human genome databases. Personalized medicine or precision medicine is a developing approach for treatment and prevention of diseases that uses information about an individual’s proteins or genes.

Growing demand for for personalized diagnostics and therapeutics will positively impact personalized medicine development and adoption in the coming years. Globally, precision medicine market size is forecast to surpass USD 119 billion by 2026.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/671

Based on technology, companion technology is expected to witness remarkable growth due to its consideration as a key tool in precision medicine. In 2019, companion diagnostics accounted for almost $10.6 billion. The growth can be attributed to its increasing usage in the field of oncology and various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular and autoimmunity. Several biopharma companies, such as Pfizer and Intomics are endeavoring to develop novel companion diagnostics, which will foster precision medicine industry in the near future.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, in 2019, respiratory segment accounted for around $5 billion and is expected to showcase similar growth patterns in the coming times. Many disorders, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) comprise clinically complex and heterogeneous disease process.

Modern lifestyles are being highly adopted by people, resulting in an increased risk of COPD globally. The spiraling risk of disorders has facilitated companies with an opportunity to develop novel biomarkers to enhance the efficiency of phenotypes for treatment of airway diseases. Furthermore, the development of precise pharmacotherapies for cystic fibrosis based on the genes of patient is an example of the usage of precision medicine in respiratory diseases.

Latin America precision medicine market outlook is predicted to be impacted by the escalating usage of big data analytics and amplifying the adoption of precision medicine. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, almost 1.4 million new cases of cancer were recorded in the year 2018. Geriatric population is mostly suffering from cancer, which has raised the demand for personalized treatment.

The Brazilian Initiative on Precision Medicine (BIPMed), a software platform to ensure rules and principles of the Global Alliance for Genomics, provides public access to genomic and phenotypic data. Apart from this, LATAM is witnessing numerous developments to increase the adoption of precision medicines, which will further impact the industry growth.

Technological advancements and upsurge in the prevalence of various diseases have encouraged myriad precision medicine companies to bring innovative products on the table. Precision medicine market players are adopting strategies, such as scientific partnerships and collaborations to increase their RoI.

For example, in June 2017, Quest Diagnostics acquired Med Fusion and Clear Point to establish the National Precision Oncology Center of Excellence. The acquisition helped the company to cater to the needs of oncologists, expand its offerings, and strengthen geographic presence.

A few more precision medicine industry players are Biocrates Life Sciences, Tepnel Pharma Services, Qiagen, NanoString Technologies, Novartis, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Eagle Genomics, Pfizer, Roche, Intomics, and Teva Pharmaceutical amongst others.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/precision-medicine-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Precision Medicine Market, By Technology

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Big data analytics

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Bioinformatics

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Gene sequencing

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Drug discovery

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Companion diagnostics

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Precision Medicine Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Oncology

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Immunology

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Central Nervous System (CNS)

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Respiratory

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)