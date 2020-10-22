Precision Medicine Market Future Challenges and Forecast Report to 2026

Global precision medicine market is poised to gain a momentum over the coming years on account of technological developments and scientific breakthroughs in the industry. Precision medicine has significantly helped doctors by facilitating the selection of treatments based on genetic understanding of patient’s disease and providing a more personalized treatment plan. Genetic laboratory industry considers the use of data, processing power and operators to improve the results for several serious diseases.

Oncology segment is projected to witness a commendable growth over the coming years owing to rising demand for precision medicine on account of increasing neurological disorders across the globe. Prevalence of such disorders is anticipated to grow further as a result of increasing life expectancy and rising population.

Latin America precision medicine market outlook is predicted to be impacted by the escalating usage of big data analytics and amplifying the adoption of precision medicine. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, almost 1.4 million new cases of cancer were recorded in the year 2018. Geriatric population is mostly suffering from cancer, which has raised the demand for personalized treatment.

Technological advancements and upsurge in the prevalence of various diseases have encouraged myriad precision medicine companies to bring innovative products on the table. Precision medicine market players are adopting strategies, such as scientific partnerships and collaborations to increase their RoI.

Based on technology, companion technology is expected to witness remarkable growth due to its consideration as a key tool in precision medicine. In 2019, companion diagnostics accounted for almost $10.6 billion. The growth can be attributed to its increasing usage in the field of oncology and various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular and autoimmunity. Several biopharma companies, such as Pfizer and Intomics are endeavoring to develop novel companion diagnostics, which will foster precision medicine industry in the near future.

A few more precision medicine market players are Biocrates Life Sciences, Tepnel Pharma Services, Qiagen, NanoString Technologies, Novartis, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Eagle Genomics, Pfizer, Roche, Intomics, and Teva Pharmaceutical amongst others.

