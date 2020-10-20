Prescription Cat Food Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Hill’s Pet Nutrition, WellPet, PetGuard

Prescription cat food is a special therapeutic dietary product that is prescribed by veterinarians. Prescription cat foods are made from high-quality ingredients, which are nutritious and easy to digest. These cat foods are prescribed when a cat is suffering from food allergy, digestive problem or to combat a specific disease. Prescription cat food also made for specifically targeted diseases like thyroid disorder, urinary tract infection, skin allergy etc.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Dry Food, Wet/Canned Food, Treats), Application (Weight Management, Digestive Care, Skin and Food Allergies, Kidney Care, Others), Cat Age (Adult (1+ Years), Mature (7+ Years), Senior (11+ Years))

Market Influencing Trends:

Trend of Organic Food for Cats

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increase in Cat Obesity

Growth Drivers

Increased Awareness about Pets Health among the Pet Owners

Rise in Pet Adoption Worldwide

Increased E-Commerce Sales

Opportunities

Rising Pet Food Industry

Increasing Cat Ownership in Developing Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Prescription Cat Food Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

