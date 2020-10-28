President of the PSOL of Pernambuco: PSB is active in the state

Brasil de Fato begins a series of interviews with presidents of left-wing parties in Pernambuco, which discuss the local election scenario and prospects for the party and the group of progressive forces. The first interview is with Severino Souto Alves, President of the Party for Socialism and Freedom (PSOL). A native of Recife, he is an informal trader and his career is linked to the Union of Informal Trade Workers (Sintraci) and the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) who operate in the Recife metropolitan area. He was a candidate for the city council in 2016, but this year he only fulfills the duties as party leader.

In the interview, Severino points out that the primary task is to stop the progress of Bolsonarianism and conservatism and considers polarization to be inevitable. And despite praise for the national performance of the PSB, a party that holds the state government and the largest number of town halls in Pernambuco, the PSOL leader classifies the local performance of the PSB as “oligarchic”. Souto Alves announced that his party is running for 21 town halls, some of which are in alliances with PT, PCdoB, PDT and UP. However, the primary project of this election is to expand the council of councilors, which today has only one name across the state.

Brasil de Fato: What is the significance of this year’s local elections and what is the mission of the left organizations taking into account Bolsonarism?

Severino Alves: We believe that, due to the advancing conservatism in Brazil, this may be one of the most important elections in the country in the last three decades. This advancement is not just a choice, but public opinion and research shows it. And we at PSOL have the political centrality that this election is a major challenge for us to contain Bolsonaro’s progress. Our alliance in the country was to consolidate the unity of the left to fight Bolsonarism. While many scholarship candidates aren’t that strong in the polls, we understand that polarization between Bolsonaro supporters and progressives is inevitable. Here in Pernambuco, this need is very clear.

Here in the state we have another dilemma, namely to bring the forces of the left to a new level of conflict. Although the PSB is nationally an ally of ours in the fight against Bolsonarism, locally they reproduce many oligarchic policies. Our assessment is that this follow-up project, led by Eduardo Campos’ son, represents a decade or two of plastering without political renewal in the local left-wing economy, which can hinder the oxygen supply of the election dispute. In addition to the challenge of fighting Bolsonarism, we must fight the hegemony of the PSB on the ground and create a spectrum for a more political dialogue.

As much as we have seen campaigns and joint initiatives by left-wing parties in recent years, this has not been reflected in the image of the electoral alliances in the largest cities. What is the difficulty for the union of the left parties at the time of the election?

I think there is a natural process in which local realities determine the arc of the alliances. Sometimes the political stance of a party at the national level is not the same locally, which leads to scenarios of solid alliances at the national level, but at the local level in opposite areas. While there is still no solid unit of the Brazilian left, there are indisputably political movements and the electoral process that signal, at least in part, part of the electoral agglutination. And there is political unity in the need to fight Bolsonarism. There is a degree of political diversity and tactical understanding on the Brazilian left that makes it natural for differences in electoral tactics to be reproduced. But I think it’s natural.

You have commented that the PSB has a role at the national level in the fight against Bolsonarism, but that the party represents something different for PSOL locally. How has PSOL positioned itself in relation to PSB at the national level and what is the local position both in the Recife metropolitan area and inland?

We have a series of electoral alliances that make up the PSB. We are allied with them in many cities in Brazil. But here in Pernambuco, although he has recognized the importance of the party, he carries this oligarchic transition of wanting to bring Eduardo Campos’ son to the town hall, although he is still a beginner. We consider this to be a very “old policy” and it is difficult to build a larger unit than the one we built with the PT. In many cities where PSB is under management, the understanding of the city is completely different from ours. We don’t want cities to serve speculative and real estate capital. But we have the maturity not to put them right or right in the middle.

Of course, the tactical definitions of the capital also affect other cities. It turns out that in Pernambuco we have not made an alliance with the PSB in any community so voters would have no difficulty understanding this. We have concluded many alliances with the Workers’ Party (PT), with the People’s Unity (UP) as in Petrolina and Jaboatão, we support the PCdoB candidacy in Cabo de Santo Agostinho and alliances with the PDT in Olinda and Paulista. It is important to have political generosity in building alliances, but that we have programmatic closeness on the left and that we are together to fight Bolsonarism. It is important to emphasize that there is no national leadership in PSOL that intervenes in local alliances. Local decisions are respected.

PSOL has no town halls or representatives in Pernambuco. In how many parishes is the party in majority disputes?

Today we have 224 candidacies, whether for mayor, vice or summer. Of these, 190 are for the summer’s candidacies across the state, with 19 – or 10% of the total – being bulk applications, five of which are in the metropolitan area. We have five vice-mayors in slate, led by other parties, and 16 candidates for mayor. So we’re running for 21 town halls. I would like to highlight the candidacy of Comrade Kátia Cunha (PSOL), fellow member of the Board of Directors, to the Mayor of Goiana, one of the economic centers of the state. We are convinced of the size of the party here in the state and in many communities we believe that through alliances we have the chance to reach City Hall. Recife is an example of this. We firmly believe in the candidacy of the companion Marília Arraes (PT), whose deputy is one of our companions, João Arnaldo (PSOL).

But our election tactics this year are central to our proportional plans in the council disputes. I think we can make a leap forward in the number of councilors in the state. We currently only have one councilor, Ivan Moraes (PSOL), in Recife. The expectation is that we will have 7 to 9 councilors in the state, 2 or 3 of whom are here in Recife. We believe we will choose one in Olinda, one in Cabo, two or three in Petrolina, one in Ouricuri, maybe one in Caruaru. In several other parishes we have candidacies that, despite the low electoral capacity, set out with great boldness and fulfill the militant task of dealing with local realities and Bolsonarism. For us, the choice is not just a dispute over institutional space, but a moment to win hearts and minds.

What is the biggest challenge for PSOL here in Pernambuco for the next cycle? And what do you see as the greatest challenge for the left in the state for this cycle?

Our political balance as a party points to the challenge of territorializing and institutionalizing the party. We have made a significant organizational leap in recent years. We have a density of social representations that show that the party is taking root. So we have the challenge to exist in every city in this state and to be able to have farmers, city workers, industrial workers, informal workers and the whole diversity of society among the workers who represent the reality of the state.

On the left, we have a lot of hope and confidence that Marília Arraes’s candidacy has strong tactical implications for the reorganization of the left in the state. The PSB has developed practices of the old politics on site, which neither contribute to the oxygenation of politics nor to the generational change that politics needs, let alone to organize a new environment for social and political struggles in the state. We are very convinced of this process of national unity and the reorganization of the left, but we are also convinced that local differences must be politically delimited. Nationally we will be with the PSB, with the PCdoB and with all who oppose Bolsonarism, but we will delineate what we believe the Brazilian left and the agendas of the working class should be.

