President of the Republic receives political parties on Monday

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will receive the nine parties with a seat in parliament on Monday from 11.00 a.m. after the half-hour hearing before the Prime Minister.

According to a communication from the Presidency of the Republic, the parties will be received in the Palace of Belém in Lisbon in ascending order of parliamentary representation: Liberal Initiative, at 11.00 a.m., arrival at 11.45 a.m., PEV, at 12.30 p.m., PAN, at 1.15 p.m., CDS- PP, at 2:00 p.m., PCP, at 2:45 p.m., BE, at 3:30 p.m. The PSD will be heard via videoconference at 4:30 p.m. and the PS will be received as the last party at 5:30 p.m.

The parties will be heard by the Head of State after António Costa’s requested audience with the Prime Minister at 10:30 a.m.