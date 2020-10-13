Pressure test for Sérgio Conceição and Rúben Amorim – football

Sérgio Conceição and Rúben Amorim, coaches of FC Porto and Sporting, face a pressure test in the classic on Saturday. As they are three points behind leader Benfica, each team can be six points away from 1st place in the event of a loss when the Eagles in Vila do Conde on Sunday on Rio Ave. win. In the case of FC Porto, the unexpected home defeat (2-3) on the last matchday at home to Marítimo took away the leeway of Sérgio Conceição’s team during a visit to Alvalade. Nothing will be decided in the 4th round as the Dragons have shown last season that they are able to make up for big disadvantages in the classification when they were champions from Benfica after seven points. However, staying six points away from the red will reduce the margin of error to zero in the coming weeks when the Porto players face an overloaded schedule with some challenging games. The scenario of staying six points will be serious for the less Sporty because the 1st round game with Gil Vicente, which has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Gilistas, is still delayed – in case of a win would the lions reduce the difference to leadership to three points. A bad result with the Dragons will, however, increase the pressure on Rúben Amorim’s team, not only in this meeting with the Minho, which will be played on a date set by the league until the end of this month, but also in the next rounds. Europa League, Sporting has its only focus in the championship until the cups of Portugal and the league take off. If you leave the league leaders in such a precocious face of the league to fill the void, doubts and disputes about the quality of the squad and the work of the coach itself will increase at a time when the club lives in difficult times for the Saturday reception (8:30 p.m.) there are only three switching points available to FC Porto. Eduardo Quaresma returned from the concentration of the U20 national team with a rupture of the transverse lumbar apophysis. It is a lesion at the level of the lumbar spine near the bone marrow on small protrusions of bone to which the muscles and tendons are attached. According to Correio da Manhã, recovery can take up to a month and a half, but it all depends on how the young man reacts to treatment in the coming weeks. The Moroccan was treated for a tear in his left abdominal area this Monday and there is no certainty that he will recover until Saturday. When the 30-year-old defender isn’t on the field, the only thing the Dragons can do is play against Neto, Coates and the young Gonçalo Inácio.

details

Tight calendar

On Saturday, FC Porto will start a cycle with seven games in 23 days between league and champions. After Sporting follow Man. City (21/10), Gil Vicente (24/10), Olympiacos (27/10), P. Ferreira (30/10), Marseille (3/11) and Portimonense (8/11).

Tomás ambitious

“I didn’t play 46 games last season but I hope I can do that here,” said Tomás Esteves in his presentation at Reading, where he will stay until the end of the season provided by FC Porto.

Jovane trains under guard

This Monday Jovane Cabral completed a conditioned training under supervision. The striker should recover in time for Saturday’s game at FC Porto. Sporar treated only one tendinitis in the adductor of the right thigh.

Leonine direction criticized

With the club’s accounts and budget failing, Sporting’s direction should be faced in the coming days with a new request for dismissal presented by a group of members.

16-year-old midfielder signs

Sporting signed a professional deal with 16-year-old Mateus Fernandes this Monday. “It’s another step, but I want to achieve more and bigger things. To see that the club believes in me makes me very happy, ”said the player.

Leo weakened on the central axis

uribe goes straight back to eleven

After the quarantine was fulfilled because they had contact with a person with Covid, Uribe and Luis Díaz are back in training at FC Porto. After the midfielder was an unused substitute in the defeat (2-3) against Marítimo, he has a good chance to start with Sporting on Saturday.

John Mário from the station

João Mário could start from one of the wings of the attack against FC Porto. Given the possibility of the Dragons playing with three midfielders, Rúben Amorim can bet on the Portugal international to help out in midfield.