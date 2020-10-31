Priest shot while shooting in the French city of Lyon – Welt

A priest was shot dead outside the church this Saturday afternoon at the end of a mass celebration in Lyon, France.

The priest was shot twice as he closed the church where he is celebrating mass after being seriously injured, reports the French press.

The perpetrator is on the run. The Lyon judicial police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crime.

It is recalled that the country was the scene of a terrorist attack in Nice this week.