Priest wounded in church in France – Executive Digest

A Greek Orthodox priest was hit by a bullet in a temple in the town of Lion in eastern France today, and the attacker fled, according to local media.

The victim, who allegedly sustained serious injuries, said he did not know the attacker when he was removed from the scene surrounded by police forces.

The attack, recorded in a temple belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church in a neighborhood known as Jean Macé, took place two days after the attack on the Basilica of Our Lady in Nice, southern France, in which three people died.

The incidents prompted the French government to tighten security in religious temples on the eve of the Christian holiday of All Saints’ Day.

This incident occurred two days after an attack on a church in Nice, killing three people, and two weeks after the attack on a teacher in the Paris suburbs.

President Emmanuel Macron had already warned of the risk of new attacks and mobilized the armed forces to step up surveillance of schools and places of worship.