Prince William of England secretly fought Covid-19 – World in April

Prince William of England “secretly fought Covid-19 in April, days after his father infected Charles with the virus,” the DailyMail said.

According to the British newspaper, the prince fell ill with the disease at the same time as his father and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and decided not to disclose it to the public so as not to cause an alarm.

“There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry about anyone,” the Duke of Cambridge told The Sun.

38-year-old Prince William was treated by doctors at Buckingham Palace but was quarantined in a royal family home in Norfolk, more than 120 kilometers from his current residence in Windsor.