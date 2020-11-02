Prince William tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic – celebrities

The BBC said the Duke of Cambridge was infected with the new coronavirus earlier this year.

Although it is not yet known exactly when the Duke of Cambridge was infected, The Sun newspaper speculates that it was mid-April, as the prince did not attend calls or videoconferences between April 9 and 16. The newspaper adds that William told a source that he had not disclosed his status because more important things had happened and because he did not want to worry or create alarmism.

The Sun also claims that a source close to the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he was treated by doctors at Kensington Palace because the prince was even showing some symptoms.

At the same time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the virus and even had to be hospitalized.

Shortly before, William’s father, Prince Carlos, had tested positive and noticed mild symptoms.