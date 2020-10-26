Princess Diana’s favorite perfume comes from a centuries-old brand (and has already arrived in Portugal) – trends

If there is an object of desire that has the power and ability to become timeless and create fascination in the beauty industry, we would say that this object is a perfume (there is no need to use the mysterious atmosphere of Patrick Süskind’s The Perfume cause, right?). These are the scents that so often tell compelling (and secret) tales of personalities or moments in history, and that linger over time.

Perhaps the sophistication with which the English are so good at telling their stories makes it especially easy to be dazzled by the vast and complex world of British beauty. In this category we include Penhaligons, which is about to celebrate 150 years. And what does a beauty brand with more than a century of existence count?

It all starts right with the barber who started it and who came to London from Penzance, Cornwall in the 1860s. When William Penhaligon was employed in the Turkish Hammam on Jermyn Street, he attracted the attention of famous customers such as Winston Churchill, Oscar Wilde, Rudyard Kipling and the Shah of Persia.

The shop that opened on Jermyn Street and St. James’s Street in London in 1870.

At that time, it was rare that anyone dared to create fragrances, let alone as specific as the first one this hairdresser imagined: the “Hammam Bouquet”, a fragrance that the brand still sells, naturally inspired by Turkish ones Hammans. He later became famous as the “Prince of Perfumers” supplying the European royal courts. He did so after opening his own shop between Jermyn Street and St. James’s Street in collaboration with the foreman of his old shop, Mr. Jeavons. The visionary partners called it Penhaligon & Jeavons. In the following century, after both deaths, the business passed to William’s son Walter, who expanded it through collaboration with other perfumers.

In 1903, the brand received the important Royal Warrant, a symbol of recognition for those who provided goods or services to the royal family for at least five years, attributed to it by Queen Alexandra (the wife of Edward VII).

Current Penhaligons Collections

In 1975 the brand opened a new address in Covent Garden in the hands of the Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli (who held it until 1990). During this time, today’s iconic fragrances were born that became bestsellers, exclusively from the essence to the packaging, as is the case with bluebell, lily of the valley, Luna, orange blossom or Elisabethan rose.

It is even said that bluebell, a floral fragrance based on notes such as hyacinth, lily of the valley, jasmine, clove or cinnamon, was Princess Diana’s favorite in her short and delicate existence. Bluebell was founded in 1978 and is reminiscent of the scent of blue bluebell fields. Totally seductive, British and posh, it’s a cult classic from Penhaligon and it’s not surprising that it fades from time to time.

Bluebell, it is said that it was Princess Diana’s favorite perfume.

In honor of the cult of storytelling, Penhaligon’s launched a luxurious collection in 2016, dedicated to mythical characters drawn from the English imagination, called the Portraits Collection (released by chapter). It contains classics like the female The Revenge of Lady Blanche (234.80 €, 75 ml), which evokes devotion, charm and a certain “criminal” refinement. Or the male tragedy of Lord George (234.80 €, 75 ml), which in turn evokes the figure of Lord George through a seductive, elegant fragrance with a hint of rum, which is achieved with notes like that of woody amber. What makes this collection of “olfactory fictions” – as the brand calls it – even more special are the very talented illustrations of the bottles and packaging, colorful but detailed, created by artist Kristjana S Williams.

The portraits line tells stories of English personalities. The illustrations are by Kristjana S Williams.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, the brand invites you to reconsider the chapters of its history with the most notable perfumes and characters. Hence, chapter one begins with William Penhaligons himself, 1870, the year he opened his first store, and ends with the two new traits of the moment: The Favorite and Brilliantly British, Penhaligon’s new celebratory fragrances.

The favorite and brilliant Brite, the new celebratory fragrances from Penhaligon.

Penhaligon recently arrived in the Portuguese market and is sold exclusively at El Corte Inglés. In addition to perfumes, the collection also includes cologne, hand creams and body creams.