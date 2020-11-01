Princesses Leonor and Sofia are already more popular than their mother – a boil

For many years they were referred to as “invisible princesses” because they were shielded and kept from the media spotlight. The truth is that things have changed and Princesses Leonor and Sofia are now able to divert public attention away from their mother, Queen Letizia. According to a study conducted in the neighboring country, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta became true heirs to the Crown at the age of 14 and 13, respectively, and their names are now more researched than those of the monarchs themselves.

The last big spike in Google’s search engines came recently at the Princess of Asturias Awards, although this is even less obvious than last year when Princess Sofia made her debut at the event. Between October 2019 and October 2020 Leonor even reached large peaks in demand, such as on April 23rd when he and his sister attended the reading of “Don Quixote” on Book Day. on June 19, when he accompanied his family on a trip to the Teatros del Canal, or at the beginning of September, when classes started and had to start giving birth a few days later because a colleague who tested positive

Sofia follows the same pattern as her sister. Interest in the youngest daughter of the Spanish kings increased significantly in August, for example, when the young woman appeared on crutches and with one knee during a few days of vacation in Mallorca. The picture caught the attention of many who then searched the Internet to understand what had happened.

All of this means that while Letizia is always on the rise in terms of popularity, she is occasionally surpassed by her daughters. Many consider Leonor and Sofia a breath of fresh air in the crown.