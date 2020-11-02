Prisa has already sold 43.27% of the media capital for 24.7 million – Executive Digest

Prisa announced today that the sale of 43.27% of the media capital through Vertix has been completed for 24.7 million euros, the owner of TVI announced to the Portuguese Securities Markets Commission (CMVM).

The group recalled the September 4th announcement announcing the sale of the entire 64.47% stake in the Portuguese media group, adding that it had already completed the sale of 43.27 with “multiple investors” % of media capital.

“The process of executing the remaining sales is progressing and will be communicated to the market as soon as it is completed,” said the Spanish company in the same note.

These transactions were “carried out by transferring independent blocks of shares for a total of 24,732,919.96 euros out of a total of 36,850,047.74 million euros generated by the sale of the entire position (64.47%) of Vertix in Media Capital, what means an enterprise value of 150 million euros, ”the statement said.

Prisa adds that this rating represents a 63% premium over the offering Cofina launched for Media Capital last year.

Media Capital announced the entry of several investors after it was revealed that the Triun Group, owned by Paulo Gaspar, son of the President of Lusiaves, has entered today as a shareholder by buying 23% of the company, 3% more than previously revealed.

Prisa started the divestment process in Media Capital and reduced its position owned by TVI from 94.69% to 64.47% on May 14 when businessman Mário Ferreira bought 30.22% through Pluris Investments on a 10.5% operation Million Euros.

According to estimates by the Spanish company, this transaction will lead to a balance sheet loss in the individual and consolidated financial statements of Prisa of around 48.5 million euros.