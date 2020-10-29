Private hospitals are rejecting the idea of ​​refusing to partner with the NHS during a pandemic society

Denying that they refused to work with the National Health Service, private hospitals say they are still available and waiting for a specific proposal from the Ministry of Health to be able to reorganize.

In a response to Lusa, the Portuguese Association for Private Hospitalization (APHP), which met with the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Regional Health Administration (ARSLVT) on Wednesday, said that “at no point have private hospitals refused to cooperate” and that It was decided that ARSLVT would inform them of the plan in order to analyze “the terms on which private hospitals should intervene”.

“The statement made by the President of ARS Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, which is in a uninstitutional position and not at all appropriate to the serious moment the SNS is going through, contrasts with what has happened to other leaders,” criticizes the APHP.

The association says the availability of private hospitals remains and insists that “like the Portuguese, [os hospitais privados] They are unaware of the existence of an action plan “and that” without this instrument no decisions can be made “.

“Private hospitals develop their activities normally and if it is necessary to allocate resources in other ways in order to simplify and need the health system, the structures must be reorganized according to the established plan,” he says. the note.

APHP publicly criticizes the position of the president of ARSLVT and recalls that in the case of ARS Norte, for example, “a request for installed capacity was made and a dialogue with providers took place in order to find solutions to specific problems.” that the health inspectorate asked private hospitals about the installed capacity and that the information was provided in a timely manner, “he added.

Private individuals also recall that in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, “they provided fans who followed DGS guidelines for non-urgent surgeries and scheduled consultations, sent information about installed capacity at the request of NHS hospitals, and sent beds.” reserved “. .

They also say that they have regained the activity that could not be carried out during the detention period and that “after keeping the offer, they will enable the burden on the SNS to be reduced while actively helping to realize hundreds of COVID tests and for the surgical work of NHS patients “.

Regarding the position of the President of ARSLVT, the association says: “This identified lack of coordination makes it clear that the Ministry of Health should centralize contacts, without localized noise that leads to misunderstandings like yesterday, in order to draw up the action plan for Covid and the response to non- Covid patients and to define the terms in which private hospitals should work together “.

“Availability exists, but its effectiveness depends on a specific proposal from the Ministry of Health,” it says.

In April, private individuals were embroiled in a controversy over paying the costs of patients who had resorted to them in the Covid-19 pandemic without being referred from the NHS.

When faced with this problem, the Minister of Health made it clear that the state would only guarantee the cost of treating the patients referred by the NHS.