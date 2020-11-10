Private LTE Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2026

Driven by the increasing need for reliable and secure communication among the rising number of connected devices, global private LTE market is projected to observe substantial growth in the forthcoming timeframe.

Organizations are increasingly implementing private LTE networks. These networks extend the company’s private networks to their staffs’ mobiles and the cloud as well. In doing so, organizations don’t have to compromise on their network security.

Apart from communication growth, the market is also estimated to observe heavy gains due to the rising adoption of connected and smart devices in developing smart cities across the world. In addition, 5G technology’s commercialization would likely add up to the market expansion through 2026.

In this era of technology, IoT systems have found immense application in various industry verticals. The overwhelming growth in the IoT sector has fueled the requirement for efficient private LTE networks. This trend is increasingly witnessed across developing nations like APAC that are seamlessly expanding their digital footprint. Organizations across such regions are using private IoT network to enhance their network’s resiliency and security.

Favorable regulatory policies initiate by government organizations have also supported the adoption of next-generation mobile networks. Growing integration of IoT platforms in numerous sectors like transportation, manufacturing and retail may further bolster private LTE market size in the coming years.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Private LTE Market. They are as follows:

AT&T, Boingo, Casa Systems, Cisco, Druid Software, Ericsson, Future Technologies, General Dynamics, Huawei, Motorola, NetNumber, Nokia, PDV Wireless, Qualcomm, Rivada Networks, Ruckus Networks, Samsung, Sierra, SpiderCloud Wireless, Tait, Verizon, and ZTE

With growing competition, companies operating in the private LTE market have started to focus on strategic partnerships in recent years. Taking October 2018 for instance, Nokia Networks choose Brazil’s leading power distributors Elektro to deploy a private LTE network to increase the efficiency and reliability of the electrical grid in Atibaia city and nearby areas in Sao Paulo. With the deployment of the 4G network, the company would be able to serve more than 75,000 homes and businesses in the nation, claim reports.

Apart from this, firms operating in the private LTE market are also bringing in new LTE products to cope up with the rapidly changing demands of enterprise customers.

