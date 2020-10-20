Probiotic Yogurt Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Chobani, Yakult Honsha, DuPont

Probiotic is the combination of live bacteria and yeasts which is very good for human body especially for digestive system. Yogurt is semi solid form food made by milk by fermentation process. The addition of probiotic in yogurt is a balanced of protein, carbohydrates, vitamin, fats and mineral which are very good for health. Goat, Cow or sheep milks are used for making probiotic yogurt. Due to increasing health consciousness toward the consumer, Probiotic yogurt can be comes in demand. Different flavor of Probiotic yogurt are available in market which will be help to increase in positive growth rate.

Latest research document on ‘Probiotic Yogurt’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nestle (Switzerland),Chobani (United States),Yoplait (France),FAGE International S.A (Luxembourg),Stonyfield Farm, Inc (United States),Morinaga Milk Industry Co.,Ltd.(Japan),Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India),Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (japan),Valio Ltd. (Finland),DuPont (Denmark)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (LGG, LABS Probiotic, E+ Probiotic, B-longum), Application (Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Super Market, Retail Stores, Online Stores), Raw Material (Cow Milk, Goat Milk, Sheep Milk), Ingredients (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, Streptococcus)

Market Influencing Trends:

Easy Shopping From Online Stores Helps in Increase in Sales

Restraints that are major highlights:

Short-Term Side Effects Include Mild Gas And Bloating, This May Be Greater On Immunocompromised People

Growth Drivers

Increase in No. Of Consumers Having Lactose Intolerance and HIV/AIDS

The demand for Healthy Digestion and Increase Bone Density Is Driving the Market

Opportunities

The Global Demand of Probiotic Is Increasing Significantly, Due To Growth in Awareness among Customers about Their Digestive Health Benefits

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

