Process Spectroscopy Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

Global Process Spectroscopy Market size contribution was greater than $801 million for 2015 and is projected to register CAGR higher than 6.6% during forecast timeline.The equipment helps in monitoring and checking the quality of process carried out in firms in order to reduce errors as well as re-work. This has promoted the global process spectroscopy industry trends during forecast timeline.

Further, increasing consciousness among industries about significance of these equipments is projected to stimulate industry demand. Firms with inefficient process monitoring method can face various problems of visual faultsand high manufacturing time as well as increase in inventory time that can tarnish its reputation andimage. All these factors have contributed to increase in process spectroscopy market share globally.

The introduction of PAT framework by FDA to propel high quality product performance is anticipated to fuel process spectroscopy market revenue. Process analytical technology is highly sought-after in pharmaceutical industry for it propels efficient and effective process monitoring and performs quality check. Furthermore, process analytical technology reduces variable expenses by reducing errors and rework.

For the uninitiated, process analytical technology is an innate mechanism to design, assess, and control the manufacturing by measuring process parameters which would impact critical quality attributes.

FT-IR (fourier transform infrared) technology is expected to reign supreme in the identification and assessment of a range of chemicals & compounds and materials, including particulates, residues, and pesticides. Prominently, FT-IR technology was valued at over US$ 170 mn in 2015 and is set to soar in popularity in the ensuing period.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Process Spectroscopy Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bruker Corporation, Buchi Labortechnik AG, Danaher Corporation, Foss A/S, Horiba Limited, Kett Electric Laboratory, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

APAC has emerged to be a lucrative hunting ground for players vying to expand their product portfolios. Low costs of labor and resources are credited for the proliferation in the relocation of research and development units, along with production units in the region. projects APAC process spectroscopy market to expand at a robust CAGR of 8% through 2024.

Meanwhile, North America will also be instrumental in the expansion of process spectroscopy market during the assessment period 2016-2024. Rigorous quality norms by watchdogs in food & agriculture, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors will remain pivotal in fostering North America process spectroscopy market revenue. Stakeholders will eye both APAC and North America to expand their portfolios and boost process spectroscopy market.

