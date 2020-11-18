Product Lifecycle Management Market Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers | Oracle, Hewlett-Packard Company, Atos SE, Accenture., Arena Solutions

The Product Lifecycle Management report acts as a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will desire to buy. The research study carried out in this global Product Lifecycle Management market report covers the local, regional as well as global market.

Product lifecycle management market is expected to reach USD 1977.77 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 7.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Key market players in the global Product Lifecycle Management market

The report presents the profiles and strategic developments of key market players including,

The major players covered in the product lifecycle management market report are Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, PTC, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Hewlett-Packard Company, Atos SE, Accenture., Arena Solutions, Inc, ANSYS, Inc., Aras., Infor., PropelPLM, Inc., Kalypso LP, FusePLM LLC, Bamboo Rose LLC, Inflectra Corporation., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Segmentation: Product Lifecycle Management Market

Product lifecycle management market on the basis of component has been segmented as software and services. Software has been further segmented into collaborative product definition management software, mechanical computer aided-design software, simulation and analysis software and digital manufacturing software. Services have been further segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services have been further sub-segmented into consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance.

Based on deployment type, product lifecycle management market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of organisation size, product lifecycle management market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, product lifecycle management market has been segmented into automotive and transportation, industrial machinery and heavy equipment, aerospace and defense, semiconductor and electronics, energy and utilities, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences and others.

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market has been conducted across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Americas. In MEA, the market has been assessed in GCC countries and Africa. In APAC, countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, among others are covered. In the report, the Europe market has been segmented into Western and Eastern Europe. In West Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK were under the spotlight. The Americas market has been segmented into Latin America and North America. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are covered.

