Profession plants 20,000 seedlings in the great agro-ecological garden

In the occupation of Nova Esperança in Campo Magro (10 km from Curitiba), the land where 1,200 families fight for the right to housing is also fertile soil for the production of agro-ecological food. On Monday (2) the community consolidated a 15,000 m² community garden that guarantees healthy nutrition and boosts income generation for the residents.

In addition to peanut seeds, beans, corn and pumpkin, more than 20,000 vegetable seedlings covered the country. The work was made possible through a joint effort involving around 150 residents, including adults, young people, the elderly and children.

:: Article | Agroecology in times of covid-19 ::

Technical guidance has been provided by agronomists, farmers, technicians, and agroecology students who are members of the Landless Peasant Movement (MST). They are associated with the Latin American School and the Terra Livre Cooperative, both of which are located in the Contestado settlement in Lapa. This is where the seedlings and the fertilizer used for planting came from. The seeds were donated by the Seeds of Agroecology Network (Resa), which was formed by “guardians” of Creole seeds.

For Valdecir Ferreira, a resident of the occupation and a member of the People’s Movement for Housing Coordination (MPM), the creation of the collective garden is “a big step”, a sign of progress in the unification of the countryside and the city and the strengthening of the struggle of families .

The opening of the activity was marked by tributes to city councilor Marielle Franco, who was murdered in 2018, and to farmer and MST PR activist Ênio Pasqualin, who died on October 24. “This is proof that our struggle and that of our comrades are in vain and will never go away,” said Ferreira.

Source: BdF Paraná

Edition: Gabriel Carriconde