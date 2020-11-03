Profit 2020: Future of Nylon Cable Ties Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Nylon Cable Ties Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Nylon Cable Ties Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/69

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Nylon Cable Ties Market

As per the study of Research Dive, nylon cable ties market has forecast a revenue of $248.5 million in the year 2026 growing at CAGR of 8.4%.

Nylon cable ties, frequently called as zip ties, wire ties, or hose ties, are a sort of latch used for holding things together such as electrical wires. They offer features such as convenience and heat resistant. Enormously rising real estate and automobile industry, coupled with massive requirement of nylon cable ties, is projected to boost the growth of market. Moreover, advantages such as being user-friendly and low cost are offered by the nylon cable ties in most of the industries is estimated to drive the demand for nylon cable ties across the globe.

On the contrary, legal limits on the use of micro-plastics and plastics along with Price fluctuations of the oil prices is anticipated to restrain the growth of nylon cable ties market. Nylon cable ties are majorly utilized in agriculture, building & construction, and electronic gadgets. Newly innovated metal detectable nylon cable tie allows identification by x-ray inspection to meet food and pharmaceutical safety standards. These nylon cable ties are with locking wedge that provides reliable installation to improve productivity.

Versatile properties such as high strength and low price are expected to boost the global Nylon Cable Ties market @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/69

Nylon Cable Ties Market Segmentation by Type

Nylon 6,6

Nylon 6,

Others

Nylon 6 segment is the dominant share in global nylon cable ties market; it will generate a revenue of $153.8 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% till 2026.This segment has enormous opportunities due to low cost of nylon 6 than nylon 6, 6. Moreover, nylon 6 exhibits high mechanical strength, good fatigue resistance and impact resistance along with high toughness and stiffness. Therefore, overall adoption of nylon 6 is growing rapidly, and this is anticipated to foster the nylon cable ties market growth.

Electrical & Electronics segment will register revenue of $73.3million by 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/69

Nylon Cable Ties Market Segmentation by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Agricultural

Electronics & Electricals

Consumer Good

Industrial

Others

Nylon cable ties market size of nylon 6 will generate a revenue of $72.1 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR 8.8%; this is mainly due to the key advantages of nylon cable ties such significant wear resistance, better electrical insulation properties, no resistance to UV rays and excellent oil and fuel resistance. Moreover, crystalline melting point and tensile strength of nylon 6,6 (around 8.2 x 104 kPa) is higher than that of nylon 6, which is anticipated to impel the growth of market.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/69/nylon-cable-ties-market

Electronics and electricals segment have major share and is expected to generate a revenue of $73.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%; this is mainly owing to massive demand for nylon cable ties to fasten the electrical wires and cables together. Therefore, electronics and electrical industry is a dominant end use industry. On the other hand, automotive segment is significantly growing due to rising industrialization, rapid growth in product development as well as heavy investment for R&D of luxurious vehicles. Moreover, increasing demand for automotive manufacturing & assembly equipment coupled with extensive use of nylon cable ties in assembly of automobile is projected to boost the growth of global market. Automotive segment for Nylon cable ties market shall cross $34.5 million in 2026, growing at a healthy CAGR 9.2%.

North America Nylon cable ties market size will cross $74.9 million in 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 8.8%. North America nylon cable ties market is expected to increase at a fast rate owing to the fact that established companies of nylon cable ties such as Thomas & Betts Corporation are in Canada and the U.S. Moreover, massive surge in robotics related activities, rising demand for computer products and consumer electronics are anticipated to fuel the market growth of this region.

Key Players

3M ( NYSE: MMM)

Ascend Performance Materials

Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics Co.,Ltd.

ABB Installation Products Inc.

Hont Electrical Co.,Ltd.

KSS

American Elite Molding

Partex Marking Systems

Hellermann Tyton

YUEQING HUADA PLASTIC CO., LTD.

Asia-Pacific Nylon cable ties market share is dominant and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% by generating a revenue of $89.9 by 2026, significantly due to this region is more focusing on Industrial development and construction works such as infrastructure renovation. In addition, the massive growth in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G in Asian counties such as Japan Taiwan and China is anticipated to hike the global market.

Moreover, the major sales of nylon cable ties occur in developed as well as developing countries such as Taiwan, China and India; therefore, it is anticipated to drive the growth of nylon cable ties market.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/