Projections on buildings will denounce the crime

On November 5, 2015, five years ago, the Fundão dam of the Samarco mining company broke. 43.8 million cubic meters of ore waste. 19 murdered. Almost two million people are affected along the entire length of the Rio Doce basin, from Minas Gerais to the coast of Espírito Santo.

“Even if they (Vale, Samarco, BHP and Renova) pay for everything we claim. Nevertheless, they will always be indebted to us, ”says Mônica dos Santos, member of the Mariana Affected Persons Commission (CABF) and affected by Bento Rodrigues.

On that day, the Commission of the Persons Affected by the Fundão Dam – Mariana (CABF) and Cáritas Brasileira Regional Minas Gerais will carry out projections in several cities and on social networks to denounce the ongoing violations of rights in relation to those affected by the Samarco Dam, controlled by the two largest mining companies in the world: Vale and BHP.

The motto is “O Crime se Renova” and refers to the Renova Foundation, which is responsible for repairing the damage caused by the dam breaking. This repair never took place. The complaint also concerns the continuation of this crime as predatory mining remains a reality in Minas Gerais.

Projections already confirmed:

Projection in São Paulo:

→ Rua Cubatão, n.38, in Vila Mariana – from 7 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

→ Consolação street, n.753 – 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Projection in Belo Horizonte:

→ Rua da Bahia with Rua dos Tupinambás, Centro – from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schedule of activities of the 5 years of crime in Mariana:

8 a.m. – Seedling delivery and dialogue with the population in front of EFA Paulo Freire in Acaiaca.

3pm – walk in Gesteira, Barra Longa.

4:30 pm – cultural event in memory of the victims in Mariana – with presentation of well-known artists and publication of the book “Nosso Tremé Outro”.

6:30 p.m. – projections in Mariana.

Organizations:

Permanent forum of the Doce River Basin

Environmental Commission of the ecclesiastical province

Caritas MG

Escola Família Agrícola Paulo Freire

Movement of people affected by dams

