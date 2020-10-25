Projeto Brasil Popular offers a collection of texts for

The Brasil Popular Project developed a series of studies to discuss ways out of the current crisis in the country. Materials on 31 topics were created, which were distributed over four axes. Everything is available online.

Thematic diagnoses and proposals for the formulation of a popular project for Brazil were discussed and deepened in working groups (WGs). One result is the notebooks with texts for debate.

The texts are divided into four volumes: 1) Rights; 2) economy, development and income distribution; 3) state, democracy and sovereignty; and 4) equality, diversity and autonomy.

Propose alternatives that can change the country and build a non-random course.

“This material that we publish is practically the result of two and a half years of work by the Brasil Popular Project, which has endeavored to combine the contribution of popular organizations, popular movements, party foundations with reflections on Brazilian problems and also to think about alternatives to these problems. Explains Ronaldo Pagotto, member of the Political Committee of the Brasil Popular Project.

He notes that the content made available is not static – that is, it is part of a process that has to be constantly updated and adapted in productions.

“They are content that expresses our reading of the problems. Not only to understand the problems but also to propose short, medium and long term alternatives that can transform the country and build a course that is not random and that is not led by a dominant class that has no national project except has “intriguism”, privatization and the transformation of the past of an agro-export colony to perpetuate this condition in the country, “says Pagotto.

In addition to the written material, the course “The Brazilian Crisis and the Outcomes of the Population” is also available – nine video meetings with debates about structural problems and possible solutions to the Brazilian reality.

Classes took place between August 25th and October 20th. In total, more than 3,300 participants took part in the course. Watch the debates.

The Brasil Popular Project is made up of intellectuals, academics, activists from popular movements and workers with experience in public order administration and knowledge in various fields.

The working groups debate and formulate proposals in order to obtain a programmatic elaboration that can later be discussed by society in order to achieve social strength and to point out the fundamentals of a country project.

