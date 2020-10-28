Propylene Glycol Market Is Expected To Rise To An Estimated Value Of USD 2,382.59 Million By 2026 | Top Players- BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Global propylene glycol market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2,382.59 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing demand from Asia-Pacific region and eco-friendly production process.

Market Definition: Global Propylene Glycol Market

Propylene glycol is a tasteless, colorless and an odorless liquid, which is also referred as PG with a chemical formula C₃H₈O₂. It is highly soluble, has a high boiling point, less toxic and stable. It is mostly used in plasticizer, hydraulic fluids, electronic cigarettes, medication, processed foods, cosmetic products and many more applications.

Market Drivers:

Eco-friendly production process; this factor can act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Growing demand from Asia-Pacific region will propel the growth of market in near future

Huge demand of propylene glycol in varied applications; this factor will also drive the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Demand in switching to petroleum based; this factor will act as a restrain for the market

High investment in research and development activities will also act as a restrain for the market

Propylene Glycol Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Propylene Glycol Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Propylene Glycol manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Huntsman Corporation, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products,SKC Co.,, Asahi Glass Limited, HELM AG, Chaoyang Chemicals, , Temix International S.R.L., Qingdao Shida Chemical Co.,, ADEKA CORPORATION, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Golden Dyechem, TRInternational, , Oleon NV, Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd and INEOS Oxide among others.

Global Propylene Glycol Market Segmentation:

By Source

Petroleum-Based Propylene Oxide

Bio-Based Glycerin Sorbitol



By Application

Antifreeze & Functional Fluids Hydraulic & Brake Fluid Aircraft Deicing Fluid Automotive Coolants Heat Transfer Fluid

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Reinforced Thermoset Sheet Molding Compounds Reinforced Plastic Laminates Electrical Components Non-Reinforced Thermoset Synthetic Marble Casting Gel Coats

Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Skin Care Dental Care Therapeutic Drugs and Medicines Dairies

Plasticizers Phenolic Resin Cellophane Film

Liquid Detergents Household & Dishwashing Industrial Soaps & Cleaning Fluids



By End-User

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Transportation Aerospace Automotive Marine

Food & Beverage

