Propylene Market Is Set To Witness A Steady CAGR Of 4.15% In The Forecast Period Of 2019- 2026 | Top Companies- Dow, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corporation

Global propylene market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of propylene from construction industry and rising prevalence for polyurethane is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Propylene Market

Propylene or propene is a colorless and flammable gas which is derived by cracking petroleum hydrocarbons. They are usually the byproduct of natural gas processing and oil refining. Cumene, alcohols, acrylic & acrylates, propylene oxide are some of the derivatives of the propylene. They are often used as fuel. They are usually converted into liquid by increasing the pressure so that they can be stored easily. Propylene is widely used in industries such as construction, packaging, textile, automotive and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for commercial vehicles will drive the market

Rising preference for sustainable products is also driving the market growth

Growing demand for propylene in packaging industry will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing demand for polyurethane worldwide is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Volatility in the price of raw material will restrain the market growth

Increasing environmental concern associated with the production of propylene will also hamper market

Propylene Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Propylene Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Propylene manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Dow, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co.,, Exxon Mobil Corporation., INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Manali Petrochemical, AGC Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell, Oleon NV, Repsol, Linde, Honeywell International Huntsman International LLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Solventis and others.

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Reasons for purchasing this Report

Data Bridge Market Research relies on industry-wide databases for both regional and global authentic data, which enables the team to decipher the precise trends and existing scenario in the market. The report takes a 360-degree approach to ensure that the niche and emerging aspects are also factored in to ultimately get accurate results. Analyst Support: Speak to our research analysts to solve any queries you may have before or after buying the report. Analyst Support: Get you query resolved by speaking to our research analysts before and after purchasing the report. Customer Satisfaction: Our team of research analysts will accommodate all your research needs and customize the report accordingly. Long-standing experience: Our team of analysts will offer elaborate and accurate insights pertaining to the market.

Global Propylene Market Segmentation:

By Derivatives

Polypropylene

Propylene oxide

Cumene

Acrylonitrile

Acrylic acid & Acrylates

Alcohols Oxo- Alcohols Isopropyl Alcohols

Others Isobutyl Benzene EPDM Rubbers



By Industrial Vertical

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Textile

Others Pharmaceuticals Solvents



By Types

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Others

By Application

Organic Chemical Raw Materials

Synthetic Resins

Fine Chemicals

Other

By Production Process Technology

Steam Cracking

Refinery

On- Purpose

