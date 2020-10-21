Protective Face Masks Market Future Opportunities, Demand Analysis & Outlook To 2026

The protective face masks market is poised to accumulate noteworthy gains in the coming years owing to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases across the globe. Ever since first reports of the disease came out, several international organizations like CDC (Centre for Disease Control) and WHO (World Health Organization) have suggested the general public to start using face masks to avoid spreading the virus.

Asia Pacific regional market is likely to be among the fastest growing areas over the projected timeframe owing to mass manufacturing operations in South-East Asian countries such as China and India. Also, increasing adoption of face masks in these countries to reduce the impact of pollution may fuel product penetration. Asia Pacific protective face masks market contributed over USD 637 million in terms of revenue in 2019.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Protection) has advised the general public to wear a cloth face covering or a cloth mask in public areas, where the social distancing measures cannot be easily maintained, especially in places of important community-based transmission. Furthermore, given the current situation, places like retail stores as well as public transport, where the rules of social distancing cannot be easily followed, are mandating the use of mask for people entering the premises, which is likely to create a trend where using protective masks in such places becomes a commonplace practice.

Below is a brief overview of key trends that are stimulating the market growth:

Growing demand for face shields

The face shields product segment represented a valuation of over $94 million in 2019 and is projected to witness substantial growth through the forecast timeframe. Face shields are generally used as a second layer of protection worn over the face masks.

Face shields effectively further extends the overall lifecycle of a protective face mask and also lessens the chances of getting infected by a considerable margin. Over the coming years, the cost-effective nature of face shields is likely to boost the protective face masks market expansion.

Rising product demand in hospitals & clinics

The hospitals and clinics segment is forecast to dominated the overall industry share over the projected time span. The industry was already valued at over $336 million in 2019 and, given the critical demand for PPEs at the front lines, will continue to show exponential growth.

In fact, the presence of a large number of doctors across hospitals treating COVID-19 cases is ensuring that the supply chain of protective masks in the industry remains strong for the foreseeable timeframe. Moreover, increasing patient preference to opt for hospitals, for their treatment, because of the high availability of professionals as well as better care quality will fuel the growth of the segment further

Key companies manufacturing and supplying protective face masks market include Honeywell, 3M, Henry Schein, Hygeco Medical, BSN Medical, Cardinal Health, Coltene, Dentsply Sirona, Moldex and CrossTex, among others.These manufacturers are focusing on ramping up production to cater to the exploding demand for protective face masks. For instance, 3M announced to double the annual production of N95 masks in March 2020. This move has enabled increased sales as well as strengthened revenue generation capabilities of the company.

