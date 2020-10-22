Protective Face Masks Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2026

Selbyville, Delaware According to the research report titled ‘Protective Face Masks Market Size By Product, By Distribution Channel By End-use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global protective face masks market is expected to grow significantly during 2020-2026.

Increased pervasiveness of COVID-19 infections along with surging awareness pertaining to personal protective equipment are major factors driving the protective face masks industry growth. There has been an upsurge in demand for protective face masks in order to protect the exposure of patients and workers from coronavirus. The WHO (World Health Organization) has released specific recommendations while using protective face masks, such as cleaning hands with alcohol-based sanitizers before wearing the mask. It further recommends not to touch the mask and immediately replace it if damp, while the single-use masks are advised not to be used again.

Citing the distribution channel, protective face masks market revenue from distributors was USD 475 million in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase remunerative growth during the forecast period.

In terms of the end-use landscape, ambulatory surgical centers held 26.2% market share in 2019 and is predicted to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years.

As per the product type, surgical masks segment is predicted to surpass USD 540 million by the year 2026. These masks are not only disposable but also cover the chin, mouth and nose. According to FDA, these masks help in preventing sprays, splatters, splashes and large-particle droplets from entering the mouth or nose. Surgical masks are widely adopted in hospitals while conducting respiratory procedures.

Considering the geographical landscape, protective face masks industry in Latin America was worth USD 80 million in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly during the analysis timeframe. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa market is estimated to be worth USD 75 million by the year 2026.

The prominent companies operating in protective face masks market are Moldex, Medibase, Hygeco International Products, Honeywell, Henry Schein, Fisher Scientific, Dentsply Sirona, DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Crosstex, Coltene, Cardinal Health, BSN Medical, Akzenta GmbH & Co. KG., Ahlstrom-Munksjo and 3M among others.

Question & Answer: Protective Face Masks Market

Question 1: What factors are bolstering the demand for protective face masks?

Question 2: Why are surgical masks gaining popularity?

Question 3: How is the competitive landscape of protective face masks industry defined?

