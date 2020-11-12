Protein A Resins Market 2020 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2026

Protein A Resins Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Growing focus on drug discovery and drug development along with rising spending on protein-based research activities will drive protein A resins market outlook. Protein A resin is majorly used in chromatography, which is further employed in preparing large amount of pure materials and to detect any traces of contaminates in the final product.

In the recent years, chromatography has been used as key technique to enhance the purification process. With high affinity and specificity of protein A resins, 99% product purity can be achieved in the most generic form. Major manufacturers in the industry are spending extensively for research and development activities for drug manufacturing.

For instance, GE Healthcare launched MabSelect PrismA in 2017, which is a new protein A chromatography resin. Also, the company announced plans to spend around USD 70 million a year over the next 5 years for its production. The demand for monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic and research purpose is escalating and will positively impact the industry. Protein A resins market size is touted to cross the USD 1 billion mark by 2026.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) showcase wide range of applications in the treatment of several autoimmune disorders and chronic disease including cancer. mAb are proving to be an effective treatment for cancer with a high mortality rate, which has prompted several manufacturers to focus on large scale production of monoclonal antibodies.

Moreover, various antibodies are in their development phase and several are getting approval from the FDA. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 68 monoclonal antibodies for various therapeutic treatments in 2017 and currently, around 50 monoclonal antibodies are in their last evaluation phase.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer has fueled the demand for mAb over the past decade. Widespread utilization of protein A resins to purify monoclonal antibodies will supplement the industry forecast. Antibody purification segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Moreover, increasing research and development activities may further boost segmental growth.

Chromatography is utilized on a large scale in drug discovery as well as approval procedure using protein A resins. The product is expected to witness mounting demand from clinical research organization owing to increasing drug discovery and development investments, majorly in emerging economies.

In 2019, agarose-based matrix segment held over 80% revenue share and is expected to dominate the industry over the projected timeframe. Such major growth rate can be attributed to factors such as good resolution of the product at minimum time. Moreover, ongoing development as well as launch of high-quality agarose based offerings may bolster the product demand.

Germany is one of the key developed countries in terms of technologies and economy. The country is heavily spending on R&D in biotechnology sector which may favor protein A resins industry growth. R&D activities in the field of drug discovery across the Europe are on rise and various monoclonal antibodies are increasingly receiving EMA approval. Germany protein A resins industry share is forecast to showcase growth rate of around 8.6% over 2020-2026.

Prominent players operating in the protein A resins industry include GenScript Corporation, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., among others. These industry players are focusing on R&D activities for drug development as well as business expansion. For instance, GE Healthcare launched MabSelect PrismA, a new protein A chromatography resin in 2017 and the company had planned to spend around USD 70 million a year over the next 5 years for its production.

