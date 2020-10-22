Protein A Resins Market Opportunities, Segmentation, And Forecast Till 2026

Protein A resins market is poised to gain a momentum over the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 owing to accelerating product demand due to several advantages offered by these resins including superior capacity versus flow rate performance along with physical and chemical stability. They provide improved throughput without increasing the column size and is optimized for rapid mass transport.

Agarose-based matrix segment will register significant growth over the coming years owing to improved gelling strength in lower concentrations, appropriate pH range along with anti-convection for gel electrophoresis. Considering the advantages of agarose-based matrix, the industry players are focused on delivering enhanced products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1146

Immunoprecipitation application segment is projected to witness enormous growth over the coming years considering its extensive use for isolating and concentrating a specific protein out of a sample consisting variety of proteins. Immunoprecipitation is a widely used method for segregation of proteins and various other biomolecules present in tissue or cell lysates for the purpose of subsequent discovery using western blotting and other assay techniques.

Protein A resins market in Asia Pacific is estimated to observe significant growth considering increasing drug discovery and development coupled with elevating demand for immunotherapy drugs for the treatment of several chronic diseases.

Prominent players operating in the protein A resins industry include GenScript Corporation, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., among others. These industry players are focusing on R&D activities for drug development as well as business expansion. For instance, GE Healthcare launched MabSelect PrismA, a new protein A chromatography resin in 2017 and the company had planned to spend around USD 70 million a year over the next 5 years for its production.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1146

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Protein A Resins Market, By Application

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Immunoprecipitation

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Antibody Purification

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Protein A Resins Market, By Product

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Natural protein A

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Recombinant protein A

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Protein A Resins Market, By Matrix Type

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Agarose-based matrix

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Glass or Silica gel-based matrix

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Organic Polymer-based matrix

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/protein-a-resins-market