Protests against the US vote bring supporters of Trump and Biden to the streets

Supporters of US President Donald Trump have gathered outside polling stations calling for an end to the count, while thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in multiple cities to demand the counting of all ballots.

In Detroit, Michigan, dozens of Trump supporters shouted “Stop the count!” Police positioned themselves to block the entrance to the building where the bulletins are counted.

Michigan has had tremendous tension for several months after armed protesters on Capitol Hill protested the spring restrictions on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. In October, six men were arrested on charges of conspiracy to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. This plan should also target Democratic governors in other states like Virginia.