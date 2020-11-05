Protests spread in cities with uncertainty about the outcome – Executive Digest

The political period in the United States was marked by uncertainty about the winner of the “race” for the White House and on the streets by protests that broke out in several cities across the country over the course of the hours. However, no serious incidents were reported.

A small outbreak of violence broke out near the White House, the epicenter of peaceful mobilizations against Trump in Washington. Also in the capital, authorities confirmed an alleged attack on a woman in a hat with a message of support for the president in Black Lives Matter Square in honor of the protest movement that began this summer against police violence against black citizens.

In Minneapolis, several people were arrested after a demonstration against police brutality that resulted in graffiti and the shooting of pyrotechnic objects, some against security forces. A police spokesman confirmed the arrest of at least 13 women and one man in the riot, according to local media.

In addition, more than 800 people gathered in Portland, some of whom were armed, to continue the daily protests that have taken place since George Floyd’s death during a police operation in May.

Eight people were arrested in Seattle after a series of mobilizations, while Los Angeles police ruled that organized mobilization around Staples Center Stadium was illegal. According to a police spokesman, “several people” have been arrested in the California capital.

In North Carolina, in the town of Graham, the focus of tension was a memorial to those who were killed on the Confederate side in the Civil War, along with critics of this tribute who once met with Trump supporters.