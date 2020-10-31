PS asks health ministers about the increase in Covid-19 cases in Matosinhos – Society

This Saturday, the PS expressed concern about the epidemiological development of Covid-19 in the Matosinhos municipality in the Porto district and called on the Ministry of Health to comment on measures with information for the population that are more dedicated to the size of the parishes.

In a question addressed to Marta Temido’s office, Socialist MP Pedro Sousa stressed that “despite the due recognition of all health professionals during this pandemic (…) it is important to know what measures to apply in the north and north. ” especially in the Matosinhos municipality, which will help control the spread of the contagion and mitigate its effects “.

“Should the data on the epidemiological development in the Matosinhos parish provide and imply information for the population that is more committed and of the size of the parish? Could the risk maps be published to control the spread of the pandemic?” – are two of the questions that Pedro Sousa put to the guardianship, according to information sent to the Lusa agency.

The socialist also asks for disclosure “which RT [rácio de transmissibilidade] in Matosinhos and the communities hardest hit by the pandemic in the Porto district “and addresses issues related to the capacity of Pedro Hispano, a hospital of the Matosinhos Local Health Unit (ULSM).

“Are more specific measures planned for the community of Matosinhos and neighboring countries as part of the State of Calamity? What measures are planned to control and alleviate the pandemic in the north?” – other questions are asked.

On Wednesday, the Matosinhos Chamber ordered the closure of retail stores and services at 9 p.m., restaurants at 10 p.m. and increased police work from this weekend.

In a press conference, Mayor Luísa Salgueiro stated that the adoption of these measures “will make it possible to combat this tougher phase” without seeing “a breach in the health sector”.

The municipality also announced that it would propose to the government that the duty to stay at home, except in approved circulations, be removed and distance learning for the 3rd cycle of secondary, professional and university education by November 15.

Among other situations of outbreaks and trouble identified during the week in this and other counties in the northern region, it was also confirmed Thursday that two health professionals and four guards from the Custóias chain in Matosinhos showed a positive result when tested to check for the new coronavirus.

More than 24 guards were waiting for the test results, an official source told Lusa.

Pedro Sousa, in the document sent to the Ministry of Health, also questioned the guardianship in this situation, demanding the total number of positive cases registered in the Custóias prison and the disclosure of the measures to be taken in relation to the prison.

“At that moment, the Matosinhos Public Health Delegation assumed that the disease would be transmitted in the community. This situation is not only difficult to identify, but also associated with enormous control difficulties,” said Pedro Sousa.

