PS asks that the extent of the Covid-19 outbreak in Misericórdia de Bragança – Cm ao Minuto be investigated

PS councilors in the Bragança Chamber this Tuesday asked to investigate the reason for the scale of the Covid-19 outbreak in the houses of Misericórdia and the institution’s compliance with rules and safety protocols.

The two elected socialists Carlos Moreno and Graça Patrício today announced to the media the position they had taken at the Chamber Assembly of the Executive, headed by Social Democrat Hernâni Dias, who was responsible for coordinating the situation in the Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Bragança Community maximum for disaster control.

The tentative balance of the outbreak of the facility’s homes is 10 deaths, 107 users and 46 infected employees, and the Socialist Councilors understand that “it is important to find out why this outbreak has grown to such a high level”.

“Determine right from the start of the outbreak whether the safety rules or health protocols required by the situation have been neglected or not applied,” the report said.

The Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Bragança (SCMB) has already publicly recognized that mistakes have been made with spokesman José Fernandes to ensure that the problem is “discussed and if something goes wrong” is resolved.

The PS understands that this statement is insufficient because the local community “is unaware of these shortcomings and especially without knowing the official position of the SCMB in the form of information or mere clarification in order to know and understand how it all happened. ” “.

The opposition councils base their position on “the relevance, alarm and social impact of the outbreak in Santa Casa da Misericórdia in the municipality of Bragança” and state that they disagree with political developments based on the exploitation of facts outbreaks ” .

“We understand that this time is a time of unity and the accumulation of effort between all local entities, be it health or other, and that the best policy is not to create fear, panic and social alarm, it is this to do.” balanced, sensible management and using appropriate and proportionate measures without falling into exaggeration, extremisms that are ultimately counterproductive, “they claim.

For socialists, “this moment means taking control of the situation, restoring normalcy, tending to the sick and infected, and applying and reinforcing measures to prevent the repetition of similar situations”.

The Bragança district has surpassed the thousand cases of infection confirmed by the new coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 41 deaths related to Covid-19.

The municipality of Bragança is the most serious on this balance sheet with almost 300 cases of active infections. Half of this is the largest outbreak in the region to date, the nursing homes of Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Bragança.

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Portugal has had at least 2,110 deaths related to Covid-19 in 89,121 confirmed cases of infection.