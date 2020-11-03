PS joins the votes in favor of the Executive Digest proposal

“The Socialist Party supports the proposed declaration of a state of emergency,” confirmed José Luís Carneiro after leaving the audience with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa this Monday.

“Since the government believes it has legal instruments to combat the pandemic, we have just informed the President of the Republic that the Socialist Party supports the adoption of the proposal for a state of emergency. A proposal that, of course, is limited to needs and does not neglect the conditions to allow the government to adjust policies to combat the pandemic, ”the official reiterated.

From the outset, Carneiro referred to the conformity of measures to limit movements on certain days of the week and at certain times, but also to the “legal and constitutional conformation” of access to public services, commercial and cultural facilities. This conformation also extends to the mobilization of resources in the public and private sectors.

The PS therefore advocated “time-limited, appropriate and needs-based measures,” he said.

Regarding the consensus in parliament and the risk that the PS is alone in defending a new state of emergency, the PS deputy general secretary was optimistic and said “imagine a very comfortable majority”.

As for the state of emergency deadlines, he also refused to provide details. However, José Luís Carneiro defended that “the sooner the decision”, the better the government will be able to take new measures.