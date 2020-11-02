PSD, CDS and PPM formalize governance agreement in the Azores – Policy

The chairman of the PSD in the Azores, accompanied by the presidents of the CDS and the PPM in the region, announced this Monday a principle of agreement on the formation of a government in the region resulting from the elections on October 25th.

“In due course we will develop all contacts and explanations that prove useful for this process,” said José Manuel Bolieiro to journalists after a statement in the city of Horta on Faial Island, the seat of the Azores Parliament.

Bolieiro held a joint press conference with Artur Lima from CDS and Paulo Estêvão from PPM after announcing a “deeply autonomous government proposal”, a “government from the Azores to the Azores” and with “total respect and understanding for plurality” elected representatives “.

The PS won the regional elections in the Azores and elected 25 of the 57 members of the regional legislative assembly, but a right-wing bloc, in an eventual alliance (in the executive branch or with parliamentary agreements) between the PSD, CDS-PP, Chega, PPM and the Liberals Initiative act as an alternative to governance in the region, as a combination of all parliamentarians elected by these parties results in 29 MPs (necessary for an absolute majority)

The PAN, which also elected an MP, can also make a possible government more right-wing parliamentary.

Several sources contacted by Lusa have recognized the existence of talks between the PSD and other parties regarding the possible viability of a right-wing executive.

The law provides that the representative of the republic appoints the new president of the regional government “after hearing the political parties represented in the new Azores parliament”.

According to Lusa through a source in the Office of the Representative of the Republic, Pedro Catarino will not be able to listen to the representatives of the political parties elected on the 25th until the official results are published in Diário da República, which may take a few more days.

The general counting meeting does not begin its work “on the second day after the election at 9:00 am” (last Tuesday) and must complete the counting of the official results “by the 10th day after the election”.

These data are later sent to the National Electoral Commission (CNE), which has eight days to send “an official card with the results of the elections” for publication in Diário da República.

After the inauguration of the next Azores government, there will be a maximum of 10 days before the program is handed over to the executive branch of the legislative assembly.