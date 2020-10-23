PSD questions government about vaccination campaign failures – Cm ao Minuto

The PSD group sent several questions to Health Minister Marta Temido as delays and failures were recorded in the flu vaccination campaign, the party said this Friday.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, Socialists asked the government the exact number of flu vaccines bought for the campaign, whether the announced 2.5 million doses “are enough to vaccinate anyone who wants to do so” and why, given the ” 2.3 million elderly people and about two million chronic patients under 65 “went no further in making vaccines available.

At the same time, the PSD group is asking the executive to clarify how many doses of vaccine are “currently available from the National Health Service (SNS) and in pharmacies in the community” and denounces that thousands of SNS users are “in endless rows at the door despair “” of health centers.

Without a response from the main opposition party, why did the Ministry of Health not increase the amount of flu vaccines available to pharmacies in the community?

PSD MPs are also calling on the government to ensure there is no shortage of vaccines in health centers and pharmacies in the community, and are calling for confirmation that “by the first week of December” all SNS users who wish to take the vaccine Flu can do it.

The PSD group emphasized that he had already asked the executive branch in July about the preparation of the flu vaccination campaign and had given no answer to the fact that “not only are not enough flu vaccines distributed, but also the availability of serious flu vaccines in health centers and pharmacies themselves Error, “says the published statement.

“If the surge in demand has long been predictable, it is completely unacceptable and harms the population, exacerbating anxiety, fear and, most importantly, the lack of health protection for the most vulnerable groups in society,” the statement said in Chance in the year 2020 the seasonal flu season with the Covid-19 pandemic.