PSD supports the proposal for a state of emergency – Executive Digest

“If the government is of the opinion that the intended measures are unconstitutional, if we do not have a state of emergency and the President of the Republic understands this, then of course I give my support,” said the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). , This monday.

Rio also pointed out that “there will be dissatisfied people and small parties seeking dissatisfaction,” but “we are not a small party.” We are on the solution side ”.

Regarding the curfew, which is not progressing, but restricting circulation, Rui Rui defended: “We can go gradually, which I think the government is doing. Therefore, while curfew may still be possible, we will monitor in the short term and understand whether or not it is necessary. “

Rio also reiterated that this state of emergency, applied selectively and not as heavily as before, “is undoubtedly in the national interest, be it”, arguing “if the idea now is to expand the state a little further”. In an emergency, it doesn’t seem bad after the 15 days. “