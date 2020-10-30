PSI20 loses 0.66% in the falling fourth session – Executive Digest

The Lisbon Stock Exchange today closed its fourth session with a decline and ended with the PSI20 index falling 0.66% to 3,863.20 points, following the prevailing trend in Europe.

Of the 18 listed companies that make up the PSI20, two closed higher, one remained unchanged and 15 fell, with Navigator leading the downward trend with a decline of 3.12% to 1.86 euros.

In terms of the result, EDP Renováveis ​​stood out after the results were presented by 2.98% to 15.92 euros.

EDP ​​Renováveis ​​achieved a profit of 319 million euros in the first nine months of 2020, a reduction of 7% compared to the same period in 2019. This is based on information filed with the Securities Market Commission today.

In the rest of Europe, Madrid fell 0.97%, Milan 0.14%, while Paris and London saw slight negative changes of 0.03% and 0.02% respectively. Frankfurt followed a different course and ended up rising 0.32%.