PSI20 tracks profits on major European exchanges up 1.88% – Executive Digest

The Lisbon Stock Exchange ended on a high for the second year in a row today. The PSI20 index rose by 1.88% to 4,019.19 points after rising in the major European markets.

Of the 17 listed companies that currently make up the PSI20, 16 rose and only EDV Renováveis ​​fell (-0.61% to 16.22 euros).

Three listed companies stood out with growth of over 5%: Ibersol (7.63% to 3.95 euros), CTT (5.71% to 2.22 euros) and Semapa (5.27% to 6 euros) 79 euros ).

Semapa announced on Friday that it had posted a profit of 90.9 million euros for the first nine months of this year, a decrease of 41.4% from the previous year.

The greatest increases were recorded by Galp with an increase of 4.92% to 7.30 euros and Navigator with an increase of 4.71% to 1.98 euros.

Navigator called an extraordinary general meeting on November 24th, the only item on the agenda being the decision on the distribution of retained earnings amounting to 99 million euros.

Altri rose by 3.98% to 3.45 euros and Sonae SGPS by 3.66% to 0.52 euros.

On the positive side, NOS (3.01 euros), Novabase (3.24 euros), BCP (0.08 euros), Mota-Engil (1.12 euros), Jerónimo Martins (13.84 euros). Euros) and Corticeira Amorim (9.96 euros).

REN (2.28 euros), EDV (4.26 euros) and Pharol (0.09 euros) ended with ratings below 1%.

The most important European stock exchanges ended with significant gains. Milan rose 2.55%, Paris 2.11%, Madrid 2.07%, Frankfurt 2.01% and London 1.39%.