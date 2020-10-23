PSL MP wants to ban compulsory vaccination against Covid

The Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) published a bill on Thursday (22) by the Deputy Anderson Moraes (PSL) to prevent compulsory vaccination against Covid-19. The proposal stipulates that the consent of the citizen of Rio de Janeiro or the responsible person in the case of a minor or a disabled person must be obtained.

The MP’s project was submitted last Wednesday (21), the day President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) banned the Ministry of Health from buying 46 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, which was developed in collaboration between the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and the Butantane Institute in Brazil.

Read more: Bolsonaro Controversially Delays Coronavirus Immunization Debate in Brazil

A paragraph of the PSL MP’s bill also states: “It is forbidden to make vaccines from the People’s Republic of China available to citizens of the state of Rio de Janeiro.”

As a justification, Anderson Moraes says that “recent statements by the country’s state authorities (…) seek to usurp the Union’s competence in dealing with issues related to the vaccination of Brazilian citizens,” and mentions the Governor of São Paulo Paulo, João Dória (PSDB). who announced that the state would buy CoronaVac vaccines to immunize the citizens of São Paulo.

Since the new coronavirus pandemic began, Rio de Janeiro has recorded nearly 20,000 deaths and 293,000 illnesses. There have been more than 155,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil since March.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Eduardo Miranda