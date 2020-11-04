PSP agents cannot be isolated “on the sole recommendation of the NHS” – Executive Digest

Two of the police stations in Lisbon received an email order not to be prophylactically isolated and to miss the service if Linha Saúde24 asks them to do so if there is suspicion of infection with the new coronavirus, according to “Saturday”.

The order, specifically directed to 19th and 41st, also ordered the agents to continue their duty even while waiting to test Covid-19 on the Linha Saúde24 ad, and asked the police to Contact the command structure before contacting public health.

“They will not be automatically isolated and consequently not be on duty simply by specifying the SNS24, as they are not authorized to order such a procedure or to justify their absence,” said the email from Martin’s subcommittee to the two commandos Metropolitano de Lisboa, to which the publication had access.

The email is presented with the aim of “explaining the procedures related to Covid-19”.

It is important to remember that these instructions conflict with those of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on what to do in close contact with an infected person. “Confirmed case contacts are classified into high and low risk exposures according to the risk of infection associated with the exposure level. This classification determines the type of monitoring and the measures to be carried out, ”says DGS on its website.