PSP catches 44 people fleeing compulsory detention in the Algarve – Executive Digest

PSP has discovered 44 people in the Algarve who have not complied with the local health authority’s liability for infections with the new coronavirus, according to Correio da Manhã (CM).

Seven of these people were arrested for committing the crime of disobedience, for disregarding the prison term set by the authorities.

According to Hugo Marado, the superintendent of PSP, the need to buy groceries was one of the arguments put forward. If the PSP is aware of these situations of isolation, a request for help “articulated with the units of the community of social nature to ensure the delivery of food at home” can be made, Hugo Marado said in statements to the CM .

During the inspection work carried out by the PSP, 76 businesses were closed for failure to comply with physical distance, mask and schedules in the past seven months.

As the CM writes, 49 alcohol consumption violations were also found on public roads and two parties, each with more than 50 people, were interrupted in the western Algarve region.