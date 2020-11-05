PSP has recorded nearly 27,000 home burglaries and has arrested 503 people since 2017 – Executive Digest

The PSP has recorded nearly 27,000 home break-ins and arresting 503 people over the past four years, a crime that has declined, according to security forces today.

In a statement, the Public Security Police said that theft and theft in private households have been on a downward trend in the PSP (urban centers) area since 2017.

PSP data shows that since 2017 and through September 30 of this year there have been 25,856 break-ins in homes, the most common of which were break-ins, escalation or wrong keys.

In 2017, the PSP recorded 7,417 house thefts, a number that rose slightly the following year to a total of 7,465. In 2019, thefts decreased to 6,934, and this year they decreased again after reaching 4,040. September had taken place.

Thefts from private households (when it comes to violent incidents) total 1,046 in four years, after increasing from 371 in 2017 to 369 in the following year and again showing a slight increase in 2019 from a total of 381. This year there were already 285.

The PSP has arrested 503 people for burglary since 2017. The year 139 was arrested, rising to 110 in 2018 and rising to 144 in 2019. 110 people had been arrested by September.

In the statement, these police highlight “the strong commitment” to criminal investigations and “the particular efforts that have been made in combating theft in homes carried out by groups that integrate highly organized criminal organizations”.

According to these security guards, these organizations are “dedicated to the repeated or seasonal perpetration of these crimes in several European countries and to preserve the assets and money laundering that result from these criminal practices”.

The PSP also reports on the “Safe Summer – Direct Key” program, funded annually by the Ministry of Internal Administration, which consists of a prevention strategy and an opportunity to encourage more targeted monitoring.

That year, the PSP registered nearly 1,500 surveillance requests, of which 1199 were made in person at police stations and 283 were made through the program website https://veraoseguro.mai.gov.pt/Pages/Home.aspx.