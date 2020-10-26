PSP is holding man in Portalegre and registering administrative offenses due to Covid-19 – Portugal

PSP announced this Monday that it has arrested a man for violating the compulsory prison sentence he faced in Portalegre due to the Covid-19 pandemic and closing four commercial establishments that work outside of opening hours.

PSP Portalegre District Command said in a statement that the 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday in one of the city’s arteries for “refusing to obey the rules of detention”.

PSP states that four restaurants or similar establishments were closed outside of office hours in the past week and that these commercial spaces were reopened to the public the next day.

The police registered six misdemeanors for the sale of alcoholic beverages that violated the sales and delivery rules related to the Covid-19 pandemic, namely the sale of these products after 8:00 p.m. without accompanying a meal.

The security forces also state that they have issued four notifications of administrative offenses related to the consumption of alcoholic beverages in violation of the regulations for consumption on public roads and 13 notifications of administrative offenses for non-compliance with the regulations for physical removal in public places.