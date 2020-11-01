PSP recorded six for trade in international operations – Portugal

This Saturday PSP announced its participation in the international operation “Join Action Days Mobile 3”, which made it possible to capture six suspected drug traffickers and seize a ton of hashish and ten kilos of heroin in Portugal.

A total of 1,676 kilos of drugs, 350 stolen cars, 1,000 auto parts, 400,000 cigarettes and 41 suspects were seized in 22 European countries.

The operation, led by the FRONTEX agency, took place between October 12 and 23 and aimed to investigate the theft and smuggling of vehicles in Europe. GNR also participated.