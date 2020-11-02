PSP shoots a runaway drug dealer who tries to run over agent Portugal

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the PSP in Braga on Saturday evening after escaping more than four kilometers between the Picoto district of the city and Alto da Vela street, which is already in the municipality of Sobreposta. The refugee, a registered person associated with drug use and trafficking, was shot dead after attempting to run over an officer. He still escaped on foot, but the police who followed him captured him. Was taken to …

To read all CM Exclusives during November 2nd, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction