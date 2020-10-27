World
PSP tried to attack civilians in Bairro do Jamaica – Portugal
A Seixal PSP agent was charged with the crime of crimes against simple physical integrity by the Public Ministry (MP) after an investigation into the disturbance between police and civilians in the neighborhood of Jamaica in January 2019.
The lawsuit has 4 other civilian defendants on charges of resistance and coercion, aggravated threats, criminal offenses and injuries. Two other Seixal police officers were released following complaints from assistants.