PT candidate in Curitiba projects “Fora Bolsonaro” and is

Last Friday (9) the candidate for the Council of the Workers’ Party (PT) in Curitiba, Ana Júlia Ribeiro, was sued by the Coalition of the Social Liberal Party (PSL) after making visual projections with messages of protest (among other things). one with “Fora Bolsonaro”) in some buildings in the city. The charge is that the candidate used a billboard that is prohibited by electoral law. The PSL coalition is demanding that the PT be fined R $ 10,000.

On Monday (12) Ana Júlia spoke to Brasil de Fato Paraná. She says the process “looks like retaliation” after the PT candidacy filed a representation against the PSL ticket that forced them to adhere to the gender quota. “They had to replace a male candidacy and appoint a lawyer. They got so busy after that that they entered the final day of the term with a very weak argument,” he says.

Do you mean that Francischini (Fernando, candidate for Mayor of PSL) has decided to sue you?

Ana Julia Ribeiro – Yes, it is. The entire coalition has decided. It was the coalition, it wasn’t specifically his candidacy.

Let’s explain what happened. Did you make projections on buildings?

Yes, on October 2nd we started the campaign for projections in four buildings (candidacy for city council by PT-PR). We had a projector and we did the action for about 10, 15 minutes in each building. And they are suing us for the projection in military circles. But we also designed in Havan do Parolin, in the Shopping Hauer Building and in Havan do Xaxim.

What is your argument for a lawsuit?

They say it is the use of billboards (which is prohibited by law). But outdoors is a solid thing or an electronic panel. Ours wasn’t fixed, it’s not a panel, and it didn’t take long either. But it seems more like retaliation for filing a representation against the PSL ticket that forced them to adhere to the gender quota. Then they had to replace a male candidacy and appoint a lawyer. It was so much after that that they entered the last day of the period with a very weak argument. In reality, they didn’t even try to figure out what it was, they asked us to stop using the billboard, stop the projection, but when they asked, it stopped happening. The projections all ended on the same day. It is a request that doesn’t exist and is clearly reciprocated because we entered against your ticket.

Not only are they asking to stop the projection, but are they asking for a fine to be imposed?

Yes, they charge a fine of R $ 10,000. Our defense says it doesn’t make sense [a ação]because it is not primarily a billboard, the projection did not run at the time they claimed and they claim the fine for the time. Projections, unlike a billboard, are not an abuse of economic power and there is no provision to prohibit projections. It is very strange that their coalition approves this proposal as they have already been fined R $ 15,000 for using three billboards and more than R $ 100,000 for the early campaign.

Is there another reason for this process?

I think there is a question of political positioning. We projected an immense “Fora Bolsonaro” in four parts of the city and for reasons for doing so. The deaths from coronavirus, the crisis in the pandemic, the problems in the economy with criticism of Bolsonaro’s political project, which is represented here in Curitiba by Francischini.

Source: BdF Paraná

Edition: Lia Bianchini