PT President Betting: Pernambuco will continue

After interviews with leaders of the progressive camp parties in Pernambuco, Brasil de Fato interviewed the President of the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT), the deputy state official Doriel Barros.

As a family farmer in the municipality of Águas Belas in rural Pernambuco, Doriel began his political life in the municipality of the place where he lived and then began working with the Águas Belas Rural Workers Union (STR). In 2002 he assumed the position of director of the Association of Agricultural Workers in the State of Pernambuco (FETAPE), of which he was president from 2010 to 2018. In 2018, he was the fourth most popular MP in the state, with the support of rural unions and rural movements. like the MST.

In the interview, Doriel mentions the presidential dispute of 2022 several times and points out that local disputes and alliance building must be central to the party’s national project. He laments the growing popularity of Bolsonaro (without a party) in the northeast, which he attributes to a lack of understanding among the population about the role of the National Congress.

The PT MP and President says it goes without saying that there are a multitude of leftist candidacies that he believes could help the debate, but stresses that it is the party’s mission to improve relations PSB, PCdoB and PDT to strengthen national construction in two years.

Brasil de Fato: How do you assess the importance of this year’s local elections in the light of the country’s political context?

Doriel Barros: These elections are an opportunity for us to correct the direction of the politics of our country, which is being led today by Bolsonaro, who with his attitudes and his proposals put Brazil in a very difficult situation before the world. Bolsonaro has stripped of the rights of the working class, and in such a pandemic there is no concern on the part of the federal government. The elections are taking place at a difficult time for the country, but we hope that society has the necessary awareness so that we can elect councilors, councilors, mayors and mayors who are committed to another project in Brazil.

As much as the president has spread hatred and prejudice, we have an elite that claps for everything. Hence the working class and the left parties play an important role in these elections. The PT has tried to fulfill its role of mobilizing, putting forward names for the dispute and discussing the risks the country is facing in both economic and social policy. The election is an opportunity to correct that and to nominate someone to the presidency in 2022 who is genuinely committed to the majority of the Brazilian people.

It was expected that the left parties would unite in this election, but with rare exceptions this did not happen. What do you think is hindering unity between these parties at the time of the election dispute?

This election moment is also a moment in which left-wing parties can pose as alternatives to this discourse that politics is a bad thing. We on the left say that politics is a way to improve people’s lives. And sometimes we think that it is necessary to have more candidates in order to have the maximum debate with society, knowing that the unity of left forces in cities where we are at risk of losing to the right can produce stronger results.

I believe that in churches with a second shift we will have the opportunity to be together. And that in 2022 we can bring all the parties from the left field together to try to defeat Bolsonarism, which is very strong and has made progress in the Northeast, especially due to the lack of understanding among the population regarding the creation of emergency aid, which was created by Congress. But people still do not have a clear understanding of the role of the National Congress and this leads to a lack of understanding and benefit to Bolsonaro. But I think we’re building a way to retake Brazil.

You have toured the state following the uses of the PT and those supported by the PT. We know that the PSB is the hegemonic party in the state, with more than 30% of the town halls alone. Will the left also be able to advance taking PT, PDT and PCdoB into account, or will it tend to lose cities to Bolsonarism?

The PSB has to maintain a large number of cities. At PT, we work hard to move forward. We have nearly a thousand candidates and candidates for councilors, 32 candidates and candidates for town halls, more than 20 candidates for vice. We hope the PT will advance in both majority and proportional proportions. I think we will be able to maintain an important strength in the state against Bolsonarism. We have important communities where Bolsonaro needs to keep the city, like Petrolina.

There the PT is controversial, but there is one great advantage of the Bolsonarista candidate [Miguel Coelho, do MDB, filho do senador e líder de Bolsonaro no Senado, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (Golpista)]because Petrolina was the starting point for all federal resources here in the region. The community barely used its own resources, it did everything with federal funds. Bolsonaro has invested heavily in Sertão and the metropolitan area. But I believe we will come out strong from this election. Pernambuco will remain further to the left, unlike other states where we may lose strength in resisting Bolsonarism.

Which parties has the PT given priority in building alliances in the state?

The PSB is one of the parties with which the PT has the most alliances in the state, although we have our own candidacy in the capital. In many of them we support the PSB, in others they support us. PCdoB and PDT are also priorities for alliances according to their national orientation. We try to build that alignment with them. There are also center parties that we have some alliances with, but for the most part we are building projects with the left.

Today the PT has fewer than 10 of the 184 parishes and this year is contesting more than 50 parishes with candidacies for mayor and vice-president. Which churches caught your attention the most?

Today the PT has seven prefectures. I highlight Serra Talhada, the largest PT-ruled city in the state, where we have two administrations run by Luciano Duque (PT) and which we can really maintain. We have Águas Belas, Tacaimbó, Granito, Orocó … these are from PT. I would like to highlight two real opportunities for conquest: In the forest we have Manuela Mattos (PT) in Itambé, which would be a good surprise; and also Belém do São Francisco with Professor Evanilson (PT), a man who arrived with great strength.

Good advice too and other cities in the Sertão. We also have interesting disputes in Garanhuns, where we have a candidate for a vice in an alliance with the PSB; Here in the metropolis, we have a chance in Ipojuca, where we have Carlos Santana’s Vice President (PSB). There are important cities where we have opportunities to win in these communities.

What do you think is the biggest challenge for the PT here in Pernambuco for this next cycle?

Try to expand its base with social movements and unions. This direction the PT has taken this year has that commitment, but the pandemic has got us very handicapped. We were unable to put the proposal that had been worked out into practice. We want the PT to gain more power with its bases. And of course we need to keep animating our base to elect a new president for the country we hope is Lula.

In this sense, here in Pernambuco we have to build relationships with the left parties, with the PSB, PDT, PCdoB. We have to unite here in the state to be together in 2022. The Partido dos Trabalhadores has the task of establishing a dialogue with these parties on the ground, which will be of fundamental importance in order to present our project to the Brazilian people in 2022.

