Pulse Protein Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026| Glanbia plc; Roquette Frères; The Scoular Company; Nutriati

Pulse Protein Market research report. This report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. Strategic aspects of the industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Ingredion Incorporated; Cargill, Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Glanbia plc; Roquette Frères; The Scoular Company; Nutriati; TERRENA; Prolupin GmbH; Axiom Foods, Inc.; NOW Foods; Agrinnovation; AMINOLA; A&B Ingredients; Farbest Brands; GEMEF INDUSTRIES; Kerry Inc.; Vestkorn; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; Batory Foods and MORRE-TEC Industries among others.

Pulse proteins are plant-based protein products that are used as an ingredient in a variety of end-use products such as supplements, beverages, baked goods, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, feed and various other applications. These proteins are extracted in a low-cost production process with a very simplified method. Due to the abundance of raw materials and varieties of sources, the manufacturers are focusing on consistent innovations in their product offerings.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing volume of vegan population resulting in better utilization of the product; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Higher demand for protein-rich food and other end-use products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increase in the awareness regarding the benefits of protein-rich diet especially plant-based proteins is expected to drive the growth of the market

Affordability and easy availability of the product is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of high penetration of manufacturers and their pulse protein products in various regions is expected to restricts the growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding the availability and benefits of pulse proteins specifically is expected to hinder the growth of the market

By Source (Beans, Chickpeas, Yellow Peas, Lentils, Lupins, Others),

Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysates),

End-Use (Food & Beverages, Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The PULSE PROTEIN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Ingredion Incorporated announced the inclusion of a new plant-based protein product for the U.S. and Canada region. The addition of “VITESSENCE® Pulse 1803” organic pea protein isolate will help in providing manufacturers higher functionality and meet the high-protein demands from various consumers. The protein can be utilized in various products and end-use such as nutritional supplements, sports bars, meat, dairy and beverages

In September 2018, Roquette Frères announced that they had acquired a new facility for the extrusion of plant-based protein products, with a specialization of pulse proteins. The facility situated in Netherlands and was under the ownership of Texpall B.V. This expansion of capabilities is expected to increase the product offerings of Roquette for plant-based ingredients enhancing the offering of company’s “NUTRALYS” range of pea proteins

