Purchase of food from the family farm by PNAE

It is a legal requirement that at least 30% of the amount paid by the National Fund for Education Development (FNDE) for the National School Nutrition Program (PNAE) to states and communities must be compulsory for the purchase of food from the family farm . In practice this has not happened.

Without being able to count on one of the main tools to dispose of their products, farmers are dealing with food waste and the drastic reduction in their income. This emerges from a survey conducted by the Brazilian Semi-Arid Articulation (ASA) and the Brazilian Forum on Sovereignty and Food Security (FBSSAN).

:: With a 95% decrease in 8 years, Bolsonaro grocery purchases reach a lower level ::

The organizations heard 168 productive groups of family farmers and artisanal fishermen delivering food to public schools. These groups are located in 108 parishes in the northeast or in the Brazilian semi-arid region. The study shows that 44% of the groups of family farmers supplying food to the public network have stopped buying.

With schools closed during the pandemic, the FNDE approved the allocation of program resources for food baskets for students. However, compared to the same period in 2019, there has been a sharp decline in producer incomes.

Read here: The government signs a law on school meals during a pandemic, but regulations are missing

Last year, the income was around R $ 27 million, spread over 4,500 food producers who are part of the productive groups analyzed in the survey. This year the same manufacturers sold the equivalent of R $ 3.6 million by September.

Who is losing with it?

Naidison Baptista, from the ASA coordinator, explains that the children and youth from the public network who are no longer receiving unprocessed, high quality, local food are the main causes of PNAE failure to perform properly. and farmers who lose the main market for the disposal of their products. “It’s a big gap. An immeasurable loss. A loss of income from resources for the family farm, for feeding children and for relocating resources in communities and regions, ”he complains.

It also highlights the importance of reporting and visibility of this non-compliance. “This is a crime against children and against the family farm,” commented the coordinator. On the other hand, he stresses that it is time to urge elected mayors not to go the same way.

According to Mariana Santarelli of the Brazilian Forum on Food Security and Sovereignty (FBSSAN), this lack of engagement by government officials with family farmers has been seen with the dismantling of public policies since the pandemic. “We had very big cuts from a federal perspective. Like the food procurement, technical assistance and rural expansion program and even the Ministry of Agricultural Development’s extinction. With that, our farmers were abandoned.” , he explains.

In a scenario where hunger increases in Brazil, public school students lose one of the key mechanisms in support of food security and nutrition. “Many mayors have chosen to distribute food kits containing only the simplest and, moreover, ultra-processed foods, which are high in chemicals and which we don’t even consider real food. This was at a time when it was so important Investing in the health of our children and young people, “emphasizes Santarelli.

How the population can mobilize

To reverse this situation, Santarelli reinforces the need for political will. It is possible to see other places where government officials have connected with farmers and done a good job, as is the case in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. Additionally, pressure must be placed on public administrations so that the resource does not return to the federal government or be used in a context where the family farm is ignored. “In Brazil there are several cases of movements of fathers and mothers of students who went to the door of the town hall to put pressure on the mayor, such as pressure on social networks,” he comments.

She adds that there are other ways of mobilizing, either through official bodies such as the School Food Councils, the Councils on Nutritional Food Security, the Territorial Development Council, or through local mobilization of the affected population.

The National Articulation of Agroecology (ANA) posted material on its website aimed at empowering the PNAE and showing step by step how civil society can mobilize where it lives to demand compliance by creating a law signed. The material suggests text and positive experiences and explains why PNAE is a right. It can be accessed here.

Source: BdF Pernambuco

Edition: Vanessa Gonzaga